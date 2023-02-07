Population now 16.98 crore: BIDS survey

The total population of the country is now 16.98 crore. Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) reported the information in the final report of census and household census. However, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics' (BBS) preliminary report claimed that the population at 16.51 crore.



The organization presented this report on Monday at the NEC conference room in Sherebangla Nagar of the capital. Earlier, BBS gave preliminary report in July last year.



BIDS, a government agency, conducts a separate survey to find out whether anyone is left out in the BBS population survey. It shows that 2.75 per cent or 47 lakh people have been left out. By adding them, the total population of the country stands at 16.98 crore.



State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar, Statistics and Information Management Department Secretary Shahnaz Arefin and others were present on the occasion.

Shamsul Alam said on the occasion that people were eager to know the population information. What is the total population, how many men and women, what is the number of expatriate Bangladeshis - it would have been better to announce these data.



BIDS could provide this information if desired. They need to understand what kind of information the nation wants.



