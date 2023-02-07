Earthquake In Turkey, Syria President, PM express shock

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock over the loss of lives from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people.



They prayed to the Almighty for bestowing courage and fortitude on the bereaved families to overcome the irreparable losses.



"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and large-scale destruction of property from the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria," President Hamid said in a message.



President Hamid said the people and the government of Bangladesh joined both with the countries to share the grief of the friendly people and the government of Turkey and Syria and expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to the people who lost their near and dear ones and suffered casualties of property in the devastating natural calamity.



"It's a matter of deep sorrow to learn about the loss of hundreds of lives and massive devastation of properties from the strong earthquake," Prime Minister Hasina said in a separate message.



At this hour of grief, she said, the people and the government of Bangladesh joined her to express deepest condolences and solidarity to the brotherly people and the two countries, particularly to those who lost their friends and families and suffered the loss of property.



"Bangladesh stands ready to extend all possible cooperation in the search and rescue operation for the missing people. We're confident that the resilient people of these two countries will overcome this difficult time with patients under your able leadership," she said.



