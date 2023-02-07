Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Earthquake In Turkey, Syria President, PM express shock

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic Correspondent

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock over the loss of lives from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people.

They prayed to the Almighty for bestowing courage and fortitude on the bereaved families to overcome the irreparable losses.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and large-scale destruction of property from the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria," President Hamid said in a message.

President Hamid said the people and the government of Bangladesh joined both with the countries to share the grief of the friendly people and the government of Turkey and Syria and expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to the people who lost their near and dear ones and suffered casualties of property in the devastating natural calamity.

"It's a matter of deep sorrow to learn about the loss of hundreds of lives and massive devastation of properties from the strong earthquake," Prime Minister Hasina said in a separate message.

At this hour of grief, she said, the people and the government of Bangladesh joined her to express deepest condolences and solidarity to the brotherly people and the two countries, particularly to those who lost their friends and families and suffered the loss of property.

"Bangladesh stands ready to extend all possible cooperation in the search and rescue operation for the missing people. We're confident that the resilient people of these two countries will overcome this difficult time with patients under your able leadership," she said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Electric rat control traps in paddy fields taking toll of human lives
No sale of antibiotics without prescription
Publishers fear low sales this year too!
Dhaka in touch with embassy in Ankara
Population now 16.98 crore: BIDS survey
GDP grows 7.1pc, per capita income hits $2,793 in FY22
Inflation eases slightly
Syria hospital treating earthquake victims pleads for help


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft