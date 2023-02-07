Two men burnt in Pirojpur, Tangail

Two men have been burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Tangail, on Monday.





Pirojpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Rashid said a fire fighting unit extinguished the blaze and recovered a charred body from the house. The fire might have been originated from the kitchen stove.





TANGAIL: A man was burnt to death as a fire broke out at a local market at Basail in the district early Monday.





The deceased was identified as Manjurul Islam, 60, son of late Syed Anwar Hosen of Aisra Village in Basail, an owner of tailor shop in the market.





According to locals, a fire broke out at a shop in Aishra Market at around 2am, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops. On information, fire service personnel rushed there, but locals doused the fire before they reached.





During the incident, Manjurul, who was asleep inside the tailor shop, was burnt to death and four other shops were gutted, said Basail Upazila Parishad Member Babul Sarker.





The estimated cost of the damaged valuables is about Tk 15 lakh, claimed the affected shop owners.





