Tuesday, 7 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Two men burnt in Pirojpur, Tangail

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men have been burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Tangail, on Monday.

PIROJPUR: A fish trader was burnt to death as a fire broke out his house in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday. The deceased was identified as Sohel Hawlader, 28, son of Nazrul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Bhaijora area under Pirojpur Municipality.

The deceased's elder brother Nasir Uddin said that his wife woke him up at an early hours saying that his brother Sohel's house caught fire.The family members and locals tried to put out the blaze but could not save Sohel who was asleep inside the house.
Pirojpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Rashid said a fire fighting unit extinguished the blaze and recovered a charred body from the house. The fire might have been originated from the kitchen stove.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station AJM Masuduzzman said the body was handed over to his family members.
TANGAIL: A man was burnt to death as a fire broke out at a local market at Basail in the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Manjurul Islam, 60, son of late Syed Anwar Hosen of Aisra Village in Basail, an owner of tailor shop in the market.

According to locals, a fire broke out at a shop in Aishra Market at around 2am, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops. On information, fire service personnel rushed there, but locals doused the fire before they reached.

During the incident, Manjurul, who was asleep inside the tailor shop, was burnt to death and four other shops were gutted, said Basail Upazila Parishad Member Babul Sarker.

The estimated cost of the damaged valuables is about Tk 15 lakh, claimed the affected shop owners.

Basail Fire Service Station In-Charge Mazharul Islam said the fire might be originated from electric short circuit of the tailor shop. They assumed that the deceased tried to douse the fire, but died on the spot. Police, however, handed over the body to the deceased's family members.


