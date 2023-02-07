One to die, three get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in four days sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Bogura, Satkhira and Barishal.





The convict is Abu Bakkar, 30, son of late Habibar Akhand of Dhunat Upazila in the district.The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.





Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nasimul Karim Holi confirmed the matter.





Locals rescued Altafunnesa and took her to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where she died on October 13 while undergoing treatment.





Elder son of the deceased filed a case against Abu Bakkar on October 16, 2015. He was in jail during the trial period.





MG Azam, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, delivered the verdict and acquitted four others from the case.





The convict is Rabiul Islam, a resident of Mehedibag Municipality in the district.





The court also fined him Tk 10,000.





PP of the court Advocate Zahrul Haider confirmed the matter.





According to the prosecution, Rabiul used to torture his wife Rabeya for dowry.





As she refused to give him the demanded money, Rabiul strangled his wife to death on June 6, 2014.





The deceased's father Shahidul Islam then filed a case accusing five people including his son-in-law the next day.





On June 8, 2014, Rabiul made a confessional statement under section 164 before Judge Shimul Kumar Biswas.





After examining the documents, evidences and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday.







BARISHAL: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man and his first wife to life-term of imprisonment for killing his second wife in 2019. Barishal District and Sessions Judge AKM Rasheduzzaman handed down the verdict.





The convicts are: Al Amin Fakir, son of Mazid Fakir of Afalkathi Village under Nalua Union in Bakerganj Upazila, and his first wife Fatema Begum. The court also fined them Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail. PP Advocate Mamun confirmed the matter.





According to the prosecution, Al Amin hacked his second wife Mahinur, who was a seven-month pregnant woman, to death provoked by his first wife Fatema on June 14, 2020.





BOGURA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his mother in 2015. Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.According to the prosecution, Abu Bakkar was a drug addict. On October 12, 2015, Bakkar locked into an altercation with his mother Altafunnesa, 58, over a trifling matter. At one stage of the altercation, Bakkar hit his mother with a stick, leaving her critically injured.SATKHIRA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2014 for dowry.Investigation Officer of the case, Sub-Inspector of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Tanvir Hosen submitted a charge-sheet against the five accused on November 17, 2014.Later on, a murder case was filed with Bakerganj PS. Following this, police arrested the accused and submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 25, 2020. After examining the case records and taking depositions of 14 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.