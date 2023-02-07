Two killed in road mishaps in Lalmonirhat, Noakhali

LALMONIRHAT: A college student was killed in a road accident in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Hafizul Islam, 22, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Parulia Village of the upazila. He was a student at Barakhata Degree College.





According to police and local sources, Hafizul was going to Daikhawa area from Hatibandha riding by a motorcycle. When it reached Naodabas area in the upazila, a microbus crashed the motorcycle, leaving Hafizul severely injured.





Locals rescued the injured and admitted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at night. Being informed, police recovered the body.





NOAKHALI: A man was killed after his motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.





The deceased was identified as Md Masud, 40, son of Titu Mia, a resident of Paschim Sundarpur Village under Chatkhil Upazila in the district.





Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Noakhali, in two days. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.