Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Lalmonirhat, Noakhali

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Noakhali, in two days.

LALMONIRHAT: A college student was killed in a road accident in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Hafizul Islam, 22, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Parulia Village of the upazila. He was a student at Barakhata Degree College.

According to police and local sources, Hafizul was going to Daikhawa area from Hatibandha riding by a motorcycle. When it reached Naodabas area in the upazila, a microbus crashed the motorcycle, leaving Hafizul severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at night. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed after his motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Masud, 40, son of Titu Mia, a resident of Paschim Sundarpur Village under Chatkhil Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, Masud lost control over the steering of his motorcycle and hit hard a roadside tree when he was going to Amishapara area from the house in the evening, which left him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Chowmuhani Prime Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two men burnt in Pirojpur, Tangail
One to die, three get life term in murder cases
Two killed in road mishaps in Lalmonirhat, Noakhali
Two minors among three drown
‘Govt giving emphasis to agriculture to make farmers self-reliant’
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Five people found dead in five districts


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft