Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:43 AM
Home Countryside

Two minors among three drown

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Narsingdi and Faridpur, on Sunday and Monday.

BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pashchim Kaunia Jelbagan area in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ayan, 1, son of Salauddin, a resident of the area.

Local sources said the child fell down into a pond next to his house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Sher-r-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kawnia Police Station (PS) Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A minor boy drowned in the Arial Khan River in Belabo Upazila of the district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Yasin, 9, son of Rasel Mia, hailed from Batrish area in Kishoreganj District.

Police sources said Yasin drowned in the river in Belabo Bazar area at around 1pm on Saturday while taking bath along with his friends. A diving team searched for him in the river for two days, but could not find him.

On Monday morning, locals spotted the body of the child floating in the river and informed fire service.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body from the river.

Belabo Fire Service Station Officer Yasin Iqbal confirmed the matter.

FARIDPUR: A 60-year-old man died and two others were injured after two speedboats collided in the Padma River in Char Bhadrasan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place at around 10am near Charjhaukanda Union of the upazila, said Char Bhadrasan PS OC Mintu Mandol.

The deceased was identified as Sukumar Halder, son of Siris Halder of Guhalakshipur Village under Sadar Upazila.

The speedboat, carrying passengers, left Dohar's Moinat Ghat at around 10am and collided head-on with another speedboat coming from the opposite direction in the river in Charjhaukanda area, leaving the passengers fall into the water. One died on the spot and two others were injured at that time.

Injured Boby Akter, 35, and Barek Shikder, 60, of BS Dangi Village, were admitted to Dhaka Mitford Hospital.

Police have been sent to the scene, said the OC adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


