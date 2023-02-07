‘Govt giving emphasis to agriculture to make farmers self-reliant’

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is laying a high emphasis on making farmers self-reliant and taking the country ahead economically.





BINA DG further said, "All of us along with farmers of the country are working relentlessly in the process of cultivating mustard to meet the shortage of the country's edible oil demand and to make oil export."





The meeting was conducted by Shamim Akram, scientific officer of BINA Sub-Centre, Jamalpur. It was presided over by Md Maruf Hossain, officer-in-charge of BINA Sub-Centre,-Jamalpur.





BINA-Mymensingh Chief Scientific Officer Md Manjurul Islam, Chief Scientific Officer Md Rafiqul Islam, Dhanbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Masudur Rahman, BINA Farm Manager Jannatul Ferdous, Journalist Hafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Farid Ahmed, and farmer Palash Bhadra spoke at the programme.





MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Feb 6: The agriculture department of the government has been providing farmers with necessary incentives free of cost including seeds, fertiliser, and training.This remark was made by Director General (DG) of BINA Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam while speaking as the honourable guest at a discussion meeting held on the occasion of the sample BINA-9 cutting programme on Sunday. The harvesting function was arranged in Bilashpur area of Dhanbari Pourasabha in the afternoon to promote cultivation expansion of BINA Mustard-9.BINA Mustard-9 is am adversity-tolerance and high-yielding variety.Under the guidance of Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak, MP, the agriculture sector has made a progress, he added.Mir Farooq Ahmad, member of BINA Management Board-Mymensingh and former chairman of Dhanbari Upazila, spoke as the chief guest while BINA Director Md Abdul Malek addressed the function as special guest.A total of 120 farmers along with sub-assistant agriculture officials and dignitaries of the area were also present at the function.