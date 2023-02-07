Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Govt giving emphasis to agriculture to make farmers self-reliant’

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Feb 6: The agriculture department of the government has been providing farmers with necessary incentives free of cost including seeds, fertiliser, and training. 

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is laying a high emphasis on making farmers self-reliant and taking the country ahead economically.

This remark was made by Director General (DG) of BINA Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam while speaking as the honourable guest at a discussion meeting held on the occasion of the sample BINA-9 cutting programme on Sunday.  The harvesting  function was arranged in Bilashpur area of Dhanbari Pourasabha in the afternoon to promote cultivation expansion of BINA Mustard-9.

BINA Mustard-9 is am adversity-tolerance and high-yielding variety.

Under the guidance of Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak, MP, the agriculture sector has made a progress, he added.

BINA DG further said, "All of us along with farmers of the country are working relentlessly in the process of cultivating mustard to meet the shortage of the country's edible oil demand and to make oil export."

The meeting was conducted by Shamim Akram, scientific officer of BINA Sub-Centre, Jamalpur. It was presided over by Md Maruf Hossain, officer-in-charge of BINA Sub-Centre,-Jamalpur.

Mir Farooq Ahmad, member of BINA Management Board-Mymensingh and former chairman of Dhanbari Upazila, spoke as the chief guest while BINA Director Md Abdul Malek addressed the function as special guest.

BINA-Mymensingh Chief Scientific Officer Md Manjurul Islam, Chief Scientific Officer Md Rafiqul Islam, Dhanbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Masudur Rahman, BINA Farm Manager Jannatul Ferdous, Journalist Hafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Farid Ahmed, and farmer Palash Bhadra spoke at the programme.

A total of 120 farmers along with sub-assistant agriculture officials and dignitaries of the area were also present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two men burnt in Pirojpur, Tangail
One to die, three get life term in murder cases
Two killed in road mishaps in Lalmonirhat, Noakhali
Two minors among three drown
‘Govt giving emphasis to agriculture to make farmers self-reliant’
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
112 passengers fined for travelling without tickets
Five people found dead in five districts


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft