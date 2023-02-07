Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ghoraghat Upazila of the early Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 55, son of late Abdul Hamid, a resident of Mahuabag Village under Ghoraghat Municipality.







The deceased's daughter saw the hanging body of her father at dawn on Sunday while she came out of her room to respond nature's call and screamed.





Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.





JASHORE: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.





The deceased was identified as Sathi Begum, 25, wife of Rocky Sheikh, a resident of the upazila.





Father of the deceased Mohirul Islam Babu, a retired railway employee, said Sathi and Rocky got married three years back and had a two-year old boy.





Her in-laws often tortured his daughter physically and mentally for dowry. Father of the deceased claimed that he gave Tk 1.70 lakh to her in-laws so far. But they didn't stop and want more that forced his daughter to take her own life.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jashore Railway PS Md Mizanur Rahman said the young woman jumped before the 'Betna Express Train' at around 12 pm on Saturday, which left her dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







However, legal action will be taken after investigation, the SI added.





BARISHAL: Two schoolgirls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Agailjhara Upazila of the district in three days.







A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Payel Chowdhury, daughter of Bimal Chowdhury, a resident of Ratnopur Village of the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Ratnopur Secondary School.





Police sources said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room out of huff with her parents. Being informed, police recovered the body.





Agailjhara PS SI Ali Hossain confirmed the matter.





On the other hand, a schoolgirl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Khadiza Akhter, 14, daughter of Habib Mridha, a resident of Amboula Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Poisarhat High School in the area.





Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Golam Sarwar said Khadiza hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the afternoon while there was no one at home.





Later on, locals saw the hanging body and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after not getting money for purchasing drugs in the district.





The deceased was identified as Bishal, 14, son of Md Biplab, a resident of the area.





The family members of the deceased said that Bishal was a drug addict. He committed suicide as he did not get any money from his parents for buying drugs.





An unnatural death case has been filed with Motihar PS in this regard, the OC added.





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Shahida Begum, 18, daughter of Nur Nabi, a resident of Char Kalachand area under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.





Six people including a housewife and three teenage girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Jashore, Barishal, Rajshahi and Bhola, in five days.Police and local sources said Shahidul Islam hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree on the house yard at early hours.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Joyanta Kumar Saha confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.Police assumed that the girl might have committed suicide following a family feud in between her parents.However, an unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this regard, the official added.Police recovered his hanging body from his residence in Budhpara Nazeer Mor area under Motihar PS in the city on Friday morning.Motihar PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman said on information, police recovered the hanging body of Bishal from his room in the house in the morning and sent it to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's mother Shahanur Begum said Shahida hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at night.Shahida Begum had been suffering from mental disease for long, the deceased's mother added.Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.