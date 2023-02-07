Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Munshiganj, Chandpur, Narsingdi and Brahmanbaria, in five days.





SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a watchman in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday.





The body was recovered from Palli Bidyut Samity-2 Sub-Zonal Office in Jamtail Purba Bazar area of the upazila in the morning. The deceased was identified as Abdul Alim, 49, hailed from Thanthania area of Bogura District Town.





Police sources said Abdul Alim used to work as a watchman in that office. He was on duty on Sunday night. On Monday morning, locals spotted his body and informed police.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhanda Police Station (PS) Nurunnabi Pradhan confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on in this regard.





MUNSHIGANJ: The hanging body of an agriculture officer has been reportedly recovered for Sirajdikhan Upazila in the district on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, son of Lal Mia, hailed from Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka. He was deputy agriculture officer at Sirajdikhan Agriculture office.





Md Abu Saheb Subro, officer of Sirajdikhan Agriculture office, said they saw Shariful was hanging in his official quarter at around 2:45pm and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Sirajdikhan PS OC AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident.





CHANDPUR: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a man from Sakdirampur Village in Faridganj Upazila of the district, four days after he went missing.





The deceased was identified as Sohel Bepari, 30, son of Fazlu Bepari of Dokanghar area in Chandpur Sadar Upazila.





Chandpur Sadar Model PS OC Abdur Rashid, Sadar Sohel Bepari went missing on Wednesday night. His wife Josna Begum lodged a general diary with the PS on Sunday.





Police detained Sohel's friends Shahadat Hossain, 30, and Zakir Hossain, 42, in this connection.





Based on the information given by the detainees, police recovered the body of Sohel from a bush behind the Baropatwari house in Sakdirampur Village in the afternoon.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.





MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a banana orchard in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday.





Deceased Pancha Monidas, 45, son of Niat Monidas, was a resident of Kocherchar Rishipara Village in the upazila.





Police sources said Pancha Monidas went out of the house at around 11am on Thursday along with his auto-rickshaw. He had been missing since then.









Police suspect that miscreants might have killed him while trying to snatch his auto-rickshaw.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.





The deceased was identified as Sadia Sultana Trisha, 18, daughter of Abu Sayeed of Fulbaria area in the town. She was an HSC examinee from Municipal Degree College this year.





Later on, she was found unconscious on a railway track in the town at around 12:30pm. Locals rescued her and took to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, from where she was shifted to ICU Specialised Hospital for better treatment. She, later, died there while undergoing treatment.





Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30pm and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore no injury marks.



