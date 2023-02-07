Agriculture fair begins at Kulaura





KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 6: A three-day agricultural fair was inaugurated in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon under the Kandal Crop Development Project.Kulaura Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the fair on the Upazila Agriculture office premises.Kulaura Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal AKM Safi Ahmed Salman, District DAE Deputy Director (DD) Samsuddin Ahmad, Additional DD Nilufar Yasmin, Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdul Momin, Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Mithun Sarker and Kulaura Press Club President M Shakeel Rashid Chowdhury were present as special guests there.The fair will continue till February 8.