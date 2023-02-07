AL lawmaker Moslem Uddin no more

The ruling party lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency Moslem Uddin Ahmed passed away at a hospital in the capital on Monday at the age of 75. The valiant freedom fighter was also the President of Chattogram south district Awami League (AL).



His nephew told journalists that the elderly AL politician had been suffering from cancer and other diseases for the last two years and breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around 12:30am.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, expressed profound shock and sorrow at his death.



In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Moshalem Uddin was elected VP of Government Commerce College in 1969 and participated in the Great Liberation War by responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.From 1970 to 1982, he performed various important duties in Chattogram city and district of Bangladesh Chhatra League.



He served as General Secretary of Chattogram South district AL from 2005 to 2013 and President of Chattogram South district AL from 2013 to till death. Bangladesh Awami League lost a dedicated leader in the death of Moslem Uddin Ahmed, said the Prime Minister.





