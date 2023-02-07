Video
New window introduced for Islamic banks' liquidity support

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has introduced 'Mudaraba Liquidity Support (MLS)' for Shariah-based banks for managing liquidity and keeping financial stability.

In this regard the central bank issued an elaborative circular on Monday that was sent to all the chief executive officers of the scheduled commercial banks for taking measures. The MLS will be on the basis of 7, 14 and 28 days duration.

The Bangladesh Bank's (BB) department of debt management in their new policy said with a view to ensure financial stability and the resilience of Islamic Banks, the central bank has introduced a new Shariah compliant financial instrument, namely, 'Mudarabah Liquidity Support (MLS)' for the Islamic banking system in Bangladesh.

This liquidity support may be used as one of the possible contingency measures for meeting interim liquidity shortages in exceptional circumstances. These guidelines explain operating and settlement procedures for participating in the MLS.

As per the MLS features it is a framework for providing liquidity support under Mudarabah contract to Shariah-based banks maintaining current account with Bangladesh Bank, where the BB acts as the Investor (Rab al-Mal/Sahib al-Mal) and bank act as the Investment Manager (Mudarib) under an agreed Profit Sharing Ratio (PSR).

The collateral of MLS shall include: Claims against remittance incentives; Claims against financial stimulus/incentives facilities which shall be used to cover loss, if the bank fails to pay MLS amount due to negligence, misconduct or breach of contract and other relevant issues in this regard, the circular states.

It said while providing MLS, the entire claim shall be treated as collateral, even if a haircut is imposed and the applied amount of MLS shall be for a minimum amount of Tk100 million or multiples thereof.


