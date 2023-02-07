Video
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023
98 killed in 24,102 fire incidents in last year : Report

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

At least 24,102 fire incidents took place in 2022, killing around 98 persons including 13 fire fighters. During the same period, some 407 more people were injured in the fire incidents, according to a press release of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence issued on Monday.

It said that the number of deaths might be higher as many injured, who died at hospitals later on remained out of their count.

According to the release, electric short circuits were the leading cause, which is around 38.48 per cent of fire incidents, while fire from thrown away lit cigarette butts accounted for 16.08 per cent of the total fire incidents.


