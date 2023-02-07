Canadian HR Museum official to review BD plea

To review a Bangladesh submission for recognition of the genocide perpetrated by Pakistan occupation forces in 1971, Jeremy Melvin Maron, curator of Holocaust and Genocide Content at of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR), arrived Dhaka on Monday.



During his stay in Dhaka, Maron will visit some of the sites where genocide took place and meet the members of the families of the victims and the survivors of the genocide as well as Liberation War Museum, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and other Museums and also access the relevant archives and evidence of genocide.



Jeremy Melvin Maron, in-charge of the review committee, will stay in Dhaka from February 6 to 12, the CMHR is currently undertaking a review of the submission, the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa said in a press statement.



He will also meet senior officials and policy makers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other national experts over genocide issues.



The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR), world's first museum dedicated to human rights, is reviewing a Bangladesh submission for recognition of the genocide perpetrated by Pakistan occupation forces in 1971, it said.



Jeremy Melvin Maron and Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa in collaboration with the Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada, the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, the Centre for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University and the Conflict and Resilience Research Institute Canada made the submission last year.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Liberation War Museum are jointly organising and managing his visit in Bangladesh.



Once the submission is accepted, CMHR would permanently display the "Evidences and Exhibits of Genocide" in the Museum.



At the same time, Year of the Birth of Bangladesh and the Portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would also be placed in the "Time Stream" of the Museum, the statement said. Acceptance of the submission and permanent display of "Evidences and Exhibits of Genocide" in the CMHR is an important step towards raising awareness about the 1971 genocide and its recognition in Canada, said the statement.

