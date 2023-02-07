Current situation not conducive to fair elections: GM Quader



Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Mohammad (GM) Quader said that fair elections seems not possible in the current situation of the country.



"The government should take initiatives to improve the electoral situation. If the government wants, we will discuss it in the party forum and give a proposal on behalf of the Jatiya Party," he said.



He said this in response to a question during a discussion with media men at the Jatiya Party chairman's office on Monday.



In response to another question from journalists, GM Quader said, "We respect the court. We are following all the instructions of the court."

Response to another question, the Jatiya Party chairman said, "There is a deficiency in the full independence of the judiciary due to some clauses of the constitution. Because of that clause, it is possible to control the judiciary to some extent. However, not only the Jatiya Party leaders but also the common people of the country have been happy as the ban on the Jatiya Party chairman has been lifted."



He said, "Due to the case, there has been some hindrance in the normal politics. But we are taking all the directions of the court positively with respect."



