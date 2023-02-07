US help underway after quake in Turkey, Syria

The United States is already responding after a huge earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.



"Our initial assistance response to Trkiye is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes' effects across the country. We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Blinken said in a statement. Russian rescue workers will fly to Syria and Turkey after a huge earthquake killed about 1,700 people and injured thousands more, the Kremlin said on Monday.



Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan to express his condolences over the death and destruction wrought by the magnitude 7.8 quake, the worst to strike Turkey this century.



Putin offered to send Russian rescue teams to both Turkey and Syria.

"Bashar al-Assad gratefully accepted this offer, and in the coming hours rescuers of the Russian emergencies ministry will fly to Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement. Reuters



