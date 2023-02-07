BR will build Dhaka-Ctg chord line to shorten distance

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: Bangladesh Railway has taken a step to build a chord line from Dhaka to the port city, Chattogram via Narayanganj and Cumilla.



The chord line will reduce the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram by 90 kilometres and travel time by one-and-a-half hours, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.



"I hope the agreement with the approved consultants will be signed during the current month," project director Mahbubur Rahman told the Daily Observer on Monday.



He also confirmed that the cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) had approved a consortium of Japan's Oriental Consultant Global, France's EGIS and Malaysia's HSS to carry out the feasibility study and detailed design for the project on January 11 last.



The consortium will carry out the feasibility studies and prepare detailed designs of the chord line, over 30 months for Tk 193.64 crore, Mahbubur Rahman said.



Meanwhile, construction of a chord line in Dhaka-Chattogram rail route via Narayanganj to Cumilla had been taken in 2010 last. But due to unknown reason, the Bangladesh Railway suddenly stopped the project. The BR had also carried out a feasibility study for the project in 2010. Presently 320km, the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line, which goes through Tongi-Bhairab-Akhaura-Cumillah-Laksham, is rather drawn-out at present.



Once the new chord line is built, it could be used as a dedicated line for passengers, with the existing line reserved for freight service.



The main station of the proposed chord line will be at Narayanganj with a depot for the rail cars. The other stations will be at Cumilla, Feni, and Chattogram. Rail bridges will be constructed on the Shitalakshya in Narayanganj, the Gumti, the Meghna, and the Feni rivers.



Railway officials said this rail route will be extended up to Cox's Bazar as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement.

Meanwhile in 1980, the government completed a feasibility study for the establishment of the Dhaka-Cumilla chord line. But this plan was dropped in the 90's. If the project had been implemented at that time, it would have been possible to save thousands of crores of taka in the last three decades.



According to Bangladesh Railway, another feasibility study is underway to set up a high-speed rail line from Dhaka to Cumilla via Laksam-Chattogram.



