Remove posters from flyovers in two weeks, HC orders

Expressing grave concern over pasting posters on the walls of structures including the flyovers in Dhaka, the High Court on Monday directed the relevant authorities to remove graffiti and posters from the walls of all flyovers in the capital in two weeks.



In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel also directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate legal action against those who are responsible for such activities. It also directed the government to form a monitoring committee within weeks in line with the Graffiti Writing and Poster Sticking Control Act, 2012 to look after the matter. The HC bench also ordered authorities to submit progress report before it within two weeks.



During the deliberation of the order, the HC bench said, "We feel pain when we see that the walls of the flyovers are filled with posters, though there is a law against such actions. The posters must be removed from the walls of the flyovers." "Every citizen has right to open space," the HC bench said.



The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain within four weeks as to why its inaction to prevent graffiti and posters from the walls of all flyovers in the capital should not be declared illegal. Local government secretary, two city corporation authorities of Dhaka, chief engineer of the local government department, chairman of RAJUK and Police Commissioner of Dhaka have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.



The bench passed the orders and issued the rule following a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), seeking necessary directives to this effect.



Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid, who appeared for the petitioner, told media that according to the law, local government authorities by administrative orders, should specify the place for poster sticking and graffiti writing.



Apart from that, with the permission of the competent authorities, these could be done beyond the fixed places by complying with the conditions and procedures prescribed by the rules and then by paying fees. Any person who contravenes this provision shall be guilty of an offence under this act, the law said.



