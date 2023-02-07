Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Remove posters from flyovers in two weeks, HC orders

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Expressing grave concern over pasting posters on the walls of structures including the flyovers in Dhaka, the High Court on Monday directed the relevant authorities to remove graffiti and posters from the walls of all flyovers in the capital in two weeks.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel also directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate legal action against those who are responsible for such activities. It also directed the government to form a monitoring committee within weeks in line with the Graffiti Writing and Poster Sticking Control Act, 2012 to look after the matter. The HC bench also ordered authorities to submit progress report before it within two weeks.

During the deliberation of the order, the HC bench said, "We feel pain when we see that the walls of the flyovers are filled with posters, though there is a law against such actions. The posters must be removed from the walls of the flyovers." "Every citizen has right to open space," the HC bench said.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain within four weeks as to why its inaction to prevent graffiti and posters from the walls of all flyovers in the capital should not be declared illegal. Local government secretary, two city corporation authorities of Dhaka, chief engineer of the local government department, chairman of RAJUK and Police Commissioner of Dhaka have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The bench passed the orders and issued the rule following a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), seeking necessary directives to this effect.

Senior lawyer Manzill Murshid, who appeared for the petitioner, told media that according to the law, local government authorities by administrative orders, should specify the place for poster sticking and graffiti writing.

Apart from that, with the permission of the competent authorities, these could be done beyond the fixed places by complying with the conditions and procedures prescribed by the rules and then by paying fees. Any person who contravenes this provision shall be guilty of an offence under this act, the law said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL lawmaker Moslem Uddin no more
New window introduced for Islamic banks' liquidity support
98 killed in 24,102 fire incidents in last year : Report
Canadian HR Museum official to review BD plea
Current situation not conducive to fair elections: GM Quader
US help underway after quake in Turkey, Syria
BR will build Dhaka-Ctg chord line to shorten distance
Remove posters from flyovers in two weeks, HC orders


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft