No triple cropping land can be destroyed, PM directs officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday instructed the authorities concerned not to destroy any land where three crops are cultivated and harvested every year.



She has given this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting held at her office.



While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said, "The PM has given a clear directive that no triple-cropping land can be destroyed for implementing any project. No project can be taken on triple-cropping land. Rather, such land will have to be protected."



The directive came as different ministries received proposals for using triple-cropping land for development projects like solar installation and building construction, he said, adding, "The directive will be applicable for all public and private development works."



The Cabinet Secretary said that the government will now monitor the matter of protecting triple-cropping land on regular basis. In response to a question, Mahbub Hossain said the Cabinet will issue orders in this regard.



All relevant authorities including the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be given letters in this regards. The DCs will monitor this matter. They will examine that whether any project is taken in any triple-crop lands across the country in both private and public sectors, he said, adding, "We will also monitor it."



