Zayan becomes a Schwarzman scholar

The scholars will build a global network of young leaders ready to face old and new challenges. Born in Dhaka she had her education in Dhaka and obtained a bachelors degree in Economics from Harvard University in USA. She has served in various prestigious international organisations. Ms Zayan Waziha Faiyad, a Bangladeshi living in USA, has become a Schwarzman scholar, one of the world's prestigious graduate fellowship.She has been selected out of nearly 3,000 candidates from 121 universities of over 36 countries. Schwarzman scholarship is a one-year fully-funded Master's programme in Global Affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing.The scholars will build a global network of young leaders ready to face old and new challenges. Born in Dhaka she had her education in Dhaka and obtained a bachelors degree in Economics from Harvard University in USA. She has served in various prestigious international organisations.