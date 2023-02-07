Video
One gets death, 4 life term jail for killing bank official in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

SYLHET, Feb 6: A court here on Monday sentenced one person to death and four others to life term imprisonment for killing a bank official of the district in 2014.

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md. Shahadat Hossain Pramanik handed down the verdict on Monday morning.

The accused who have been sentenced to death is Ripon Pal, those who received life imprisonment are - Bimal Pal, Uttam Pal, Chitta Pal and Ashish Pal. The court also fined them Taka 20,000 each, special public prosecutor (pp) Advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal said.

According to the case details, on June 30, 2014, the convict forced bank officer Pranajit Pal to get down from a rickshaw at around 9:00pm in front of a sanitary shop in Moulvibazar Shamsher Nagar Road and hit him indiscriminately along with his accomplices.     BSS


