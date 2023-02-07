

Ex-WASA chair Shariful no more



Col (Retd) Shariful Islam (Pulu), former chairman of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), breathed his last at around 12pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.He was around 90 during his death and suffering from various elderly complications, according to his family sources. During his death, he left his wife and two sons and lots of well wishers.His father Advocate Shafiqul Islam settled at Rangpur's Gomostapara from their village in Purba Chhatnai Coloni of Nilphamari's Dimla upazila.