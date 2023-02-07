

Khairul Kabir’s 26th death anniv today



Today is the twenty-sixth death anniversary of journalist and banker Khairul Kabir. Kabir died in Singapore on February 7, 1997 of old age ailment.Late Khairul Kabir was the founder Editor of the Daily Sangbad and the founder first Life Member of the Jatiya Press Club.Khairul Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6 Points programme which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan. He was a close associate and friend of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Khan Abdus Sabur Khan, National Professor Abdur Razzak, Taffazzal Hossain Manik Miah, Kazi Anwarul Haq, Dr Mahmood Hussain and other illustrious sons of Bengal. A milad mahfil has been organized at his ancestral home in Ghorasal to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.