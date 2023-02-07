Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU students demand reduction of convocation fees

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

SAVAR, Feb 06: Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Monday staged a human chain on the campus demanding a reduction of the fees announced ahead of the university's sixth convocation to be held on February 26.

Over 50 students from different departments formed the human chain on the roadside adjacent to the university's central Shaheed Minar at 12 noon to press home their five points charter of demands.

The demands include, a reduction of convocation fees for honours and masters courses, arranging convocation for weekend and evening courses at a separate venue and fixing registration issues at the university website.

Addressing the human chain, Bengali department student Zahir Foysal said, 'Attending convocation at the cost of Tk 5,000 is an extra burden for a fresh graduate as he has no income source. Besides, the university administration is legalizing commercial courses by giving weekend courses students to at the convocation despite the University Grants Commission's directive to stop it.
JU Vice-chancellor Nurul Alam said, 'It is too late to raise the demand as we are very close to the long-awaited ceremony.'

Member Secretary of the Convocation Registration Committee Syed Mohammad Ali Reza said, "The convocation fees have been set at Tk 2,500 for undergraduate and postgraduate programs separately and Tk 4,000 together, Tk 5,000 for MPhil degree, Tk 7,000 for the PhD degree and Tk 8,000 for weekend and evening programs.'     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zayan becomes a Schwarzman scholar
One gets death, 4 life term jail for killing bank official in Sylhet
Ex-WASA chair Shariful no more
Woman locks up self, twins rescued
11 more dengue case reported in BD
Khairul Kabir’s 26th death anniv today
DMP arrests 62 for consuming, selling drugs in city
JU students demand reduction of convocation fees


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft