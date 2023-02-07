

MoWCA, UNICEF, EU unite to prevent violence against children and women



A 3-day long training program was organized on Sunday, with the aim of enhancing the skills of women affairs officers at the district and upazila levels to prevent violence against children and women by the Accelerating Protection for Children project of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. The project is being implemented with technical support from UNICEF and financial support from the European Union.Ms Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager, UNICEF explained "In 2021 a reform was conducted by UNICEF and MoWCA and this allowed to reach from 150,000 children and caregivers in the first year, to 14 million children and their communities in 2022. This is considered now a flagship program that is sustainable and scalable and it is led by MoWCA." Guest of Honor, Ms Natalie McCauley, Chief, Child Protection Section, UNICEF mentioned that more than 45 million children are affected by violence and half of the girls get married before 18. She reminded that everyone has a role to play in children protection, in particular by establishing a Department of Children Affairs. Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Ms Farida Pervin, the Director General of the Department of Women's Affairs chaired the event. Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary, MoWCA, Muhammad Wahiduzzaman NDC, Additional Secretary (Administration), MoWCA, Ms Natalie McCauley, Chief, Child Protection Section, and Ms Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager, Unicef Bangladesh were present as special guests.