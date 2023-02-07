Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

MoWCA, UNICEF, EU unite to prevent violence against children and women

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Observer Desk

MoWCA, UNICEF, EU unite to prevent violence against children and women

MoWCA, UNICEF, EU unite to prevent violence against children and women

A 3-day long training program was organized on Sunday, with the aim of enhancing the skills of women affairs officers at the district and upazila levels to prevent violence against children and women by the Accelerating Protection for Children project of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. The project is being implemented with technical support from UNICEF and financial support from the European Union.

Ms Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager, UNICEF explained "In 2021 a reform was conducted by UNICEF and MoWCA and this allowed to reach from 150,000 children and caregivers in the first year, to 14 million children and their communities in 2022. This is considered now a flagship program that is sustainable and scalable and it is led by MoWCA." Guest of Honor, Ms Natalie McCauley, Chief, Child Protection Section, UNICEF mentioned that more than 45 million children are affected by violence and half of the girls get married before 18. She reminded that everyone has a role to play in children protection, in particular by establishing a Department of Children Affairs. Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) inaugurated the event as the chief guest while Ms Farida Pervin, the Director General of the Department of Women's Affairs chaired the event. Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Secretary, MoWCA, Muhammad Wahiduzzaman NDC, Additional Secretary (Administration), MoWCA, Ms Natalie McCauley, Chief, Child Protection Section, and Ms Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager, Unicef Bangladesh were present as special guests.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zayan becomes a Schwarzman scholar
One gets death, 4 life term jail for killing bank official in Sylhet
Ex-WASA chair Shariful no more
Woman locks up self, twins rescued
11 more dengue case reported in BD
Khairul Kabir’s 26th death anniv today
DMP arrests 62 for consuming, selling drugs in city
JU students demand reduction of convocation fees


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft