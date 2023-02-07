UP member arrested

CHATTAGRAM, Feb 6: Police have arrested a union parishad member who allegedly raped a woman along with others in Sitakundu upazila of Chattogram.



A team of police of Sitakundu Model Police Station arrested UP member Jahed Sultan Robin from a relative's house in Lalanagar area earlier on Monday.



Tofael Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Sitakunda Model Police Station, said they conducted a drive after the woman's husband filed a case against him.



"We arrested him at around 3:00am. He was sent to a court," he said. Police said the rape survivor and his husband were picked up at Sonaichhari union by UP member Jahed Sultan Robin and some cohorts while there were going to their workplace. UNB



