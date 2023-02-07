Video
The concept of feminism

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023

Dear Sir

Women in our society have been ignored and put down by those who consider them mere child-bearing factories. Women struggle hard to attain social, economic and political respect in society and desire to work shoulder-to-shoulder with men. The concept of feminism gained traction as women realised that they deserved equal status in society and must demand their rights from power-wielders.

In our society, men have the freedom to do as they desire but we do not respect the wishes of women. Today, the world itself is witness to the fact that women have proved that they are not inferior to men in any area of life and offer great competition. Women today are not demanding anything extra; they are simply raising their hands to ask for the same rights and privileges that men have. It is high time we respected the concept of feminism and realised that women need to be given the same opportunities as men.

Waheeda Jaman
Kakrail, Dhaka



