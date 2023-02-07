Encourage people to pay tax

While inaugurating the Revenue Conference 2023 on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to launch countrywide campaigns at the grassroots level to motivate people to pay tax.



We are in full agreement with the PM�s call. Concurrently, we also welcome the NBR to have organised the two-day first such conference to develop the country's revenue management system.



The point, however, taxation not only pays for public goods and services but it is also one of the key components in the social contract between citizens and the economy. Despite achieving significant improvements in socio-economic conditions in the last 14 years - total number of income tax payers is still very low in the country.



Prior the pandemic, some 2.2 million registered tax payers out of approximately 4 million submitted returns in the fiscal years 2018-19. And according to NBR sources, around 40 million people in the country reportedly have capacity to pay tax, but majority of them do not pay. In addition, a separate survey revealed that nearly 68 percent tax eligible citizens don�t pay tax in the country.



In general, it is appalling that some 10 million people pay taxes or at the most 25 percent of 40 million taxable people - branding Bangladesh as one of the lowest tax-GDP ratios in the region.



However, lack of awareness and enthusiasm are two main factors to have prevented the majority of people from paying taxes in Bangladesh. Moreover, a significant number of non-tax payers have been reported to have found the country�s tax system to be �too complex�.



Among other reasons, many people don't pay tax out of a feeling that their money won't be spent for the right cause besides the tax system breeding corruption while rewarding tax-dodgers. Moreover, some also feel demoralized to see the rich and big companies not paying their taxes properly.



It is more than important to remove these tax-paying barriers through effective strategies. Respective tax zone offices can also incorporate MPs and ward councillors to encourage more people to pay tax, so to expand the tax net.



Nevertheless, it is only good that the NBR has turned pro-active in expanding the country�s tax net instead of raising the existing tax ceiling, but at the same time it needs to attract non-tax payers with a simplistic tax mechanism and pro-people tax policies.



To cut short, the common people's perception towards tax policy formulation needs to be changed to positive while framing tax policies in a participatory and transparent manner.



We believe it is now time to launch countrywide campaigns to educate and woo people how tax plays a critical role in nation building, contribute in welfare schemes and improve development , healthcare and education sectors.



