

Govt must control commodity prices during Ramadan



Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) which is responsible for placing tariffs on imported goods in a statement early this week hinted at over 30 percent price spike of the imported essential products in Ramadan. But another government agency, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) which sells imported commodities among poor people at fair prices, conspicuously less than market value in order to keep the market stable from the nexus of unscrupulous syndicated traders, gives an alarming picture. It reveals that some essential commodities are already being sold at nearly 50 percent higher prices than a year before.



Consumers cast doubt on the forecasts made by the government agency, BTTC, of 30 percent price rise during Ramadan. Conventional wisdom has it that in our country whenever any government organization or entity makes any market predictions about any product, immediately an artificial crisis brews over that commodity and price goes up exorbitantly high. This is why people are in view that there will be at least 100 percent in some cases 200 percent average price hike of the most of the essential commodities in the coming month of Ramadan.



In our country, it is customary that prices of all kinds of consumer products particularly sugar, chickpeas, fruits, juices, lentils, edible oil and other essential products have gone up. It is because there is a change in our circadian rhythm during Ramadan. And so is food habit. This is why traditionally the aforementioned products are consumed hugely during the holy month.



Evidence has already showed up. Some imported products have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of poor and middle class families. Can you imagine that one kg ginger is now selling at nearly Tk300, more than 120 percent up than the corresponding period of last year? A kg onion sells at Tk220 against TK120, a kg dry chili at Tk550 against Tk350 and a kg cardamom is priced at Tk750 as compared to Tk420 in the previous year. These are only a few items which prices are hiked unexpectedly this time but in general prices of almost all the imported essential commodities have gone up in the market.



People already in their wits� end with high commodity prices have to bear the brunt of frequent rises in energy prices too. The recent price rise in electricity and gas for household uses has put fresh strains on the citizens who are just recovering from the fallout of the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic but again indirectly get in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict when they begin to feel the heat of growing commodity prices induced by the war.



Electricity tariff rose twice in less than three weeks last month. The latest spike came at the end of January when retail power price rose by 5 per cent along with an increase in the bulk price by over 8 per cent. The Awami League government more than doubled the electricity tariffs by raising them for 12 times during its reign of over 14 years since 2009.



What adds more to people�s woes is the last week�s further rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price which went up by Tk22.15 per kg to Tk124.85 from the previous price of Tk102.70 per kg for the month of February. As per the new price, a retail consumer has to pay Tk1,561 instead of earlier price of Tk1,232 for a 12kg LPG cylinder.



But in reality, LPG cylinders do not sell at government�s fixed prices. End users have to pay at least between Tk1600 and Tk1650 for a 12-kg LPG cylinder as the suppliers make excuses for extra charges counting the cost of transportation at the retail levels.



Another important factor is people both from urban and rural areas have been increasingly dependent on LPG cylinders of different sizes for household and commercial uses as there have been no new connections to supply gas to households since 2010. Even those households which have gas connections have not gotten the fuel for even a few hours a day. As a result, people have to rely on LPG cylinders.



All this�commodity and energy price hikes�has made it difficult for general people to make their ends meet. Citizens with their back already against the wall are becoming increasingly restive to find a widening gap between haves and have-nots created by a new generation of nouveaux riches who have amassed wealth from either profiteering or less than fair means.



- The writer is a senior journalist

