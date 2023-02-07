

Use mother tongue at all levels



International Mother Language Institute has been established at 1.03 acres of land in Segun Bagicha in Dhaka to make historic 21 February a memorable language. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in the inauguration of the institution that our institute will have the responsibility of protecting all the mother languages of the world. But what can we do to make it successful?



But the question is, how much is our responsibility towards mother language? What can we do to show our respect for our language? We are more prone to foreign languages keeping our own language. Although our children can not correct Bengali language by the influence of sky culture and satellites, they are learning to speak Hindi very well. Sad to say, we still do not learn to love mother language. When looking at roads, business establishments, school-college or madrassa signboards, in all cases English language is seen in Bangla-English mixing in Bangla. We have become so selfish that we do not even think of those who gave up their lives to establish mother language. The government will make compulsory use of Bengali language in all types of work, besides ensuring that it is not being implemented, which is more urgent.



The government will have to be more sincere to use Bengali language in all types of offices, courts, colleges and madrassas, and use Bengali language on banners and signboards of their respective organizations. Although Bengali-American mixed languages are used in Bengali programs promoted in job applications, newspapers and broadcasted TVs and radio channels, for the job, it is to be more cordial to ensure the use of pure Bengali language even though it avoids the avoidance of responsibility for its own language. Basically, Bengali language should be given more importance in all types of activities of the country. The importance of this language has increased due to the language aggression, international and IT language being English. But the question is, how much we can purify and read and write mother tongue Bengali. Although the language of international and IT is English, beginning from the country's politician, bureaucracy, people from all walks are more prone to English. And the English-speaking students are moving forward in one type of job market. Basically, capitalists are dragging our children into an unequal competition, where middle-class and low-income people are eating a variety of hemisms in the current market to make their children learn English medium instead of Bengali and to be able to participate in job competitions. As a result, the situation where parents and students are losing interest in Bengali language practice and humanitarian issues. Now leaving the mother tongue in Bengali, we are giving way to every English language teaching in the way of eliminating Bengali language defenses, which can never be desired. We are truly frightened in the way the technology is used in English and the way Bangla language is used in English on Facebook. Basically the free flow of sky culture is to think that our future generation is moving young youth to any direction as much as possible.



While sadly speaking, at present, the kindergarten students cannot say 'Shaheed Day' and 'International Mother Language Day'? Although only third-grade students have some idea about changing the history and culture of the day, but there is no section about Shaheed Day in the second, fourth and fifth grade textbooks, there is no reason for the martyr's day and International Mother Language Day.



In particular, the trend of using Bangla-English language in Bangla and Television and Radio in mobile and Internet phisbubu among youth, promotion of Bangla-English compilation in Bangla language, speech of language imperialism, the development of one class capitalist class in the education sector, the effort of making the language in the capital world, do not know if the patient should know English doctor's patient's management English writing, all the activities in the bank-insurance institute, writing in English now, among the senior officials of the administration, the awakening of the colonial genius, the absence of any headache of using Bengali language of all types, the free entry of the foreign sky culture, ignoring their language More interest in using foreign languages, language curriculum, and marginal and original ecstasy Shaheed for language without the need of universal language support in protecting the language of third language: As there are no minimum liability for them, like the many languages of the world, our mother tongue is also in the language of Bengali language today. So, as soon as possible, collective effort is needed to get rid of our existing position.



Today is the month of our very early arrival. In this great month, we want to forget the concept of colonial meditation and ensure that all the languages of the mother tongue use Bangla in every language, give appropriate status to the language. To ensure the use of state language in all parts of Bengal as well as to ensure the authenticity of the primary ethnic group, it is necessary to provide the necessary support from the concerned people. Although this fact is only true when we arrive in the month of February only, we are encouraged by language consciousness, but we have to awaken the self-realization of this language throughout Bangla speaking people throughout the year. Now at national level state and official work there is to stop the use of non-English language in the context of Bengal. Although in the age of current information technology, young generation is extremely apathetic to the use of Bangla language, they want to say that if they do not know their mother tongue well then they cannot acquire skills in other languages. So it is important to handle your own house first. Although the purpose of attaining this language skill, the world poet Rabindranath Tagore said, 'First, want to build Bangla language, later English is the foundation of learning'. This poem must be understood by everyone.



In honor of language martyrs, on the first day of language month this year, Appellate Division and High Court Division of Supreme Court gave at least 149 judgments and orders in Bengali which I think are positive. It is expected that this continuity will continue in the future.



We are waiting for that happy day, in which every person will have greater respect for their language and language to the martyrs, in which at least the language martyrs' self-sacrifice will be successful. This year's farewell and all the slogans of 'International Mother Language Day' and the use of Imperialism, the language of imperialism, mother tongue and state language are used everywhere in Bengal. We hope that everyone will be more sincere to use Bengali language.



- Md Atikur Rahman is a columnist



