Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:39 AM
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

KYIV, Feb 6: Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov will be replaced by the chief of the military intelligence ahead of an expected Russian offensive and following corruption scandals, a senior lawmaker said Sunday.

"We are preparing decisions and negotiations that should strengthen our soldiers, give Ukraine more international support and more weapons," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address without elaborating.

Zelensky said this week he wanted talks on Ukraine's membership in the EU to begin this year, stepping up the fight against corruption.

A senior lawmaker close to Zelensky said later Sunday that 56-year-old Reznikov, one of the best-known faces of the country's war effort, would be replaced.

"Kyrylo Budanov will head the defence ministry, which is absolutely logical in wartime," said lawmaker David Arakhamia, referring to the 37-year-old chief of the military intelligence.

Holding the rank of major general, Budanov has headed the military intelligence since August, 2020.

Reznikov will be appointed minister for strategic industries, said Arakhamia.

"War dictates personnel policies. Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping," he added. "The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves."    AFP



