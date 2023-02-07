Video
UK faces biggest round of health service strikes

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LONDON, Feb 6: Nurses and ambulance staff stepped up their demands for better pay Monday to combat the UK's cost of living crisis by launching their biggest round of health service strikes.

The stoppages -- part of a wave of industrial action across the UK economy -- saw nurses and paramedics go on strike on the same day for the first time on Monday.

Striking staff outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London waved placards and chanted "Safer staffing saves lives" and "Claps don't pay the bills", a reference to the daily national applause they received from the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The healthcare workers say their wages have failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade, leaving them unable to pay their bills amid spiralling fuel, food and housing costs.

They warn that qualified nurses are quitting in droves due to the financial pressures resulting in understaffing that endangers patient care.

"We're run off our feet 24/7, breaking our backs doing the jobs of three people," said trainee nursing associate Victoria Busk, who works on a trauma ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England.

"I love my job, I love the work I do, making a difference to patients. But I can't imagine doing this until I'm in my 60s," she said.
Last week, half a million people including teachers, transport workers and Border Force staff at UK air and seaports also stopped work over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union has said Monday's strike affects nurses in around a third of hospital trusts in England and most of Wales. The ambulance staff strike only affects England, however, after paramedics in Wales called off their planned action following an improved pay offer.    AFP



