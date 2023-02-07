US lawmakers clash over Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

China says US shooting down balloon 'damaged' relationsWASHINGTON, Feb 6: Republicans savaged Joe Biden on Sunday over his handling of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while Democrats defended the president's decision to shoot it down after it floated across the United States for days.



With efforts to retrieve balloon debris continuing off the South Carolina coast one day after a US fighter jet downed the large airship, the incident sparked fiery debate over Biden's dealing with the matter and how US-Chinese ties might suffer.



"As usual when it comes to national defense and foreign policy, the Biden administration reacted at first too indecisively and then too late," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter.



"We should not have let the People's Republic of China make a mockery of our airspace."



Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, said on CNN that the president's delay in alerting the public to the balloon's presence amounted to "dereliction of duty."



He described the overflight as a brazen effort by Beijing to embarrass Biden just before his State of the Union address Tuesday, and to disrupt a since-canceled China visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



And Representative Mike Turner, who chairs the US House intelligence committee, used an American football analogy in blasting Biden.



"Clearly the president taking it down over the Atlantic is... sort of like tackling the quarterback after the game is over," he told NBC.

"The satellite had completed its mission. It should never have been allowed to enter the United States."



Democrats quickly pushed back, calling the Republican criticisms "premature and political."



Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, insisted the administration had "made the right call."



"We sent a clear message to China that this is unacceptable," he said in a statement. "We protected civilians. We gained more intel while protecting our own sensitive information."



The downing of the balloon by an F-22 fighter jet "wasn't just the safest option, but it was the one that maximized our intel gain," Schumer said -- because any instrumentation on the airship was more likely to survive a water landing.



He said the full Senate would receive a classified briefing on February 15.



Pentagon officials on Friday described the airship as a "high-altitude surveillance balloon," adding that Washington had taken steps to block it from collecting sensitive information.



General Glen VanHerck, commander of US forces in North America, said in a statement Sunday that navy personnel were "currently conducting recovery operations, with the US Coast Guard assisting in securing the area and maintaining public safety."



Meanwhile, the US decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon that Beijing claimed had veered off course has "seriously impacted and damaged" relations between the two countries, China's foreign ministry said Monday.



The aircraft, which Washington said was a spy balloon, had spent several days flying over North America, leading the United States to call off a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Washington on Saturday said a fighter jet had shot it down off the coast of South Carolina, because of what it called Beijing's "unacceptable violation" of American sovereignty.



Beijing protested the move, claiming the balloon was a civilian aircraft that was blown off course, and on Sunday lodged an official complaint with the US embassy in China.



"The United States' actions have seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting," vice foreign minister Xie Feng said in the complaint, according to a foreign ministry statement.



He was referring to a summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November.



Beijing, the statement added, "is paying close attention to the development of the situation" and "reserves the right to make further necessary reactions". AFP



