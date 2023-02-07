India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness.



The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India's first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year.



"This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean," said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.



"This really gives India an option to display its ability to counter China within the Indian Ocean, which is the Indian navy's priority."

China's People's Liberation Army Navy has been expanding and modernizing for more than a decade and is now the world's largest. In June, it launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, the country's third overall, as part of a program to extend its range and power and become more of a "blue water" force that can operate globally.



At the same time, China's People's Liberation Army has undertaken massive investment in ballistic and cruise missile technology, and the US Defense Department says it will have the ability to conduct "long-range precision strikes against land targets from its submarine and surface combatants" in the "near term."



As Beijing increases its naval presence around Taiwan and pushes its claims in the South China Sea, the US, Britain and other allies have responded with regular naval exercises in the region and passages through the Taiwan Strait as they pursue a policy of a "free and open Indo-Pacific."



China has not yet sailed an aircraft carrier into the Indian Ocean but is expected to do so within the next few years. It already has other vessels operating regularly in the region and has established its first overseas base in the Horn of Africa country of Djibouti, which gives it easy access to the Indian Ocean.



China set off alarm bells in New Delhi in August when it docked what India called a "spy ship" in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port off of India's southern coast, a facility that was leased to China in 2017 for 99 years.



"New Delhi sees Beijing as encroaching into its traditional sphere of influence, especially in the Indian Ocean region," said Ridzwan Rahmat, a Singapore-based analyst with the defense intelligence company Janes.



"While a potential war with China will likely be fought inland, China's presence in the Indian Ocean region can severely disrupt India's sea lines of communication, which will be essential in sustaining the war effort. The Indian navy's recent modernization track is to ensure that scenarios like these will not take root," Rahmat said. AP



