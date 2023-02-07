Video
EU close to response to US green subsidy scheme: France

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

PARIS, Feb 6: The European Union was close to finalising its response to the United States' multi-billion-dollar climate subsidy programme that has sparked tensions with the bloc, the French economy minister said Monday.

The minister, Bruno Le Maire, and his German counterpart, Robert Habeck, are travelling to Washington on Monday for talks on European concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday unveiled proposals to relax state aid rules, but said there would not immediately be any new EU funding.

The plans will be debated at a meeting of EU heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, with the final decision expected in March.

"We are about to have a European IRA, it will be decided in the European Council in the coming days," Le Maire told broadcaster France Inter.    AFP



