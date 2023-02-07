

Battle gets intense to finish in top two in BPL group stage

Rangpur looked like a team not making it top four but five wins in a row not only confirmed their last-four berth but also made them a genuine contender to occupy one of the top two slots after the group stage battle.



Rangpur's last victory came against Sylhet Strikers, a team which looked to finish on top two for much of the time in the tournament but now it looked they need to wait till the last game to know their fate.



Sylhet still are in the top spot with 16 points but played 11 matches while the other three teams-Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders-which joined Sylhet in the last four stages already, played one match less than them and accumulated 14 points.



Sylhet will take on Khulna Tigers in their last match, a game which they can expect to win with ease. But at the same time, the other three teams also had the possibility to win their next two matches, meaning the net run rate may come to the fore to decide the top two teams.



A top-two finish meaning that the team will get one more chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first Qualifier. While the third and fourth teams will have to play the Eliminator game, meaning the team which will be defeated will be eliminated from the final straightway. And therefore a top-two finish means a lot for the teams.



Knowing that anything can happen, these four teams also gear up for the final punch in the group stage. Even though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked it, players, to return to Pakistan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) by February 4 -8, these four teams did their utmost best to hold them for the full tournament.



The Pakistan players in fact remain key for every participating team in the BPL this season. While some of the Pakistani players had already returned to the country, these top four teams took some steps to back some of their crucial players.



Khushdil Shah had already returned to Comilla Victorians' tent and will play the team's next game against Fortune Barishal. Comilla also had good news that their key player Mohammad Rizwan will also be back to the team after spending a day in Nepal.



After losing to Rangpur Riders despite making 170-2, it was a wake-up call for Sylhet. In that match, they were without the service of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim who played a key role in taking Sylhet to the top. Also the regular captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza couldn't play the game due to an injury. The latest news is that both Amir and Imad will return to Dhaka today (Tuesday) to play the last game of the group phase for the side. Since the duo will be unavailable for the playoff matches, Sylhet will try to plug the loopholes with Sri Lanka pacer Ishuru Udana and South African left-arm spinner George Frederick Linde.



Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators will take on Chattogram Challengers, a game which is inconsequential since both of the teams had already been eliminated from the race.



In the day's other match, Comilla Victorians will take on Fortune Barishal, a match that is important for both of the teams to occupy the two slots.



Both of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first match starts at 1:30 pm while the next match will be held at 6:30 pm. �BSS

