Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Battle gets intense to finish in top two in BPL group stage

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Battle gets intense to finish in top two in BPL group stage

Battle gets intense to finish in top two in BPL group stage

The battle to finish in the top two in the group stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament suddenly got intensified after Rangpur Riders found their form at the right moment.
Rangpur looked like a team not making it top four but five wins in a row not only confirmed their last-four berth but also made them a genuine contender to occupy one of the top two slots after the group stage battle.

Rangpur's last victory came against Sylhet Strikers, a team which looked to finish on top two for much of the time in the tournament but now it looked they need to wait till the last game to know their fate.

Sylhet still are in the top spot with 16 points but played 11 matches while the other three teams-Fortune Barishal, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders-which joined Sylhet in the last four stages already, played one match less than them and accumulated 14 points.

Sylhet will take on Khulna Tigers in their last match, a game which they can expect to win with ease. But at the same time, the other three teams also had the possibility to win their next two matches, meaning the net run rate may come to the fore to decide the top two teams.

A top-two finish meaning that the team will get one more chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first Qualifier. While the third and fourth teams will have to play the Eliminator game, meaning the team which will be defeated will be eliminated from the final straightway. And therefore a top-two finish means a lot for the teams.

Knowing that anything can happen, these four teams also gear up for the final punch in the group stage. Even though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked it, players, to return to Pakistan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) by February 4 -8, these four teams did their utmost best to hold them for the full tournament.

The Pakistan players in fact remain key for every participating team in the BPL this season. While some of the Pakistani players had already returned to the country, these top four teams took some steps to back some of their crucial players.

Khushdil Shah had already returned to Comilla Victorians' tent and will play the team's next game against Fortune Barishal. Comilla also had good news that their key player Mohammad Rizwan will also be back to the team after spending a day in Nepal.

After losing to Rangpur Riders despite making 170-2, it was a wake-up call for Sylhet. In that match, they were without the service of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim who played a key role in taking Sylhet to the top. Also the regular captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza couldn't play the game due to an injury. The latest news is that both Amir and Imad will return to Dhaka today (Tuesday) to play the last game of the group phase for the side. Since the duo will be unavailable for the playoff matches, Sylhet will try to plug the loopholes with Sri Lanka pacer Ishuru Udana and South African left-arm spinner George Frederick Linde.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators will take on Chattogram Challengers, a game which is inconsequential since both of the teams had already been eliminated from the race.

In the day's other match, Comilla Victorians will take on Fortune Barishal, a match that is important for both of the teams to occupy the two slots.

Both of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The first match starts at 1:30 pm while the next match will be held at 6:30 pm.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Battle gets intense to finish in top two in BPL group stage
Shakib returns to country after performing Umrah
Bangladesh meets Bhutan tonight
Bashundhara Kings Ultras recognised as an official fan club
Sri Lankan selectors await invitation for picking squads for NZ tour
India look to next generation at Women's T20 World Cup
Brathwaite, Chanderpaul set new record opening partnership for Windies
Taskin given rest for become fit for England series


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft