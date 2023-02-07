Video
Shakib returns to country after performing Umrah

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Fortune Barishal is all set to get the service of their captain and key player Shakib Al Hasan in their crucial Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game against Comilla Victorians today (Tuesday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

After playing their last game against Khulna Tigers on February 3, Shakib went to perform Umrah, which raised a prospect of missing the next game even though Barishal in a statement made clear that Shakib will return to the country ahead of the game.

As it was expected, the ace allrounder landed in the country on Monday. Fortune Barishal are in the second spot now with 14 points from 10 matches, just behind Sylhet Strikers who are on top with 16 points from 11 matches. However Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders also have 14 points from 10 matches but due to net run rate, they are behind Shakib's Barishal.

So the last couple of matches will be crucial for every team to finish on top two in the BPL group stage.     BSS


