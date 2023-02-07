Bangladesh meets Bhutan tonight

Nepal's last chance to play final





Bangladesh will face Bhutan in its last match of the round-robin league of the ongoing SAFF Under-20 Women's Championship at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka today (Tuesday) at 7:00 pm.In the other match, Nepal will face India at 3:00 pm.

For Bhutan, the tournament is already over as the team already lost the first two of the three matches of the round-robin league.



At this moment, Bangladesh has four points in their collection while Bhutan got zero. Among the other opponents, India is leading the point table with four points and a +12 goals difference while Nepal is in third place with three points.



Bangladesh which began the tournament in a good mode by beating Nepal 3-1 in the first match on Friday had experienced a goalless draw with India in the second match on Sunday. Bhutan, on the contrary, lost both the previous matches. It began the tournament by losing to India by 0-12 and continued the way losing to Nepal by 0-4 in the second match.



Bangladesh and India, both are in a good position on the point table at this moment. They both have a good chance to meet in the final. But the tournament is not over yet for Nepal. The daughters of the Himalayas can still play the final if they can somehow manage to win the match against India today. So the fans will be keeping an eye on the match today.



Usually, ultras groups are known for their support of an individual club in large groups and the displaying of banners at football stadiums. They try to create an atmosphere which encourages their team and intimidates the opposing players during the matches.



