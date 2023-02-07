Bashundhara Kings Ultras recognised as an official fan club







Bangladesh Premier League playing club Bashundhara Kings had recognised Bashundhara Kings Ultras as its official fan club recently. The fan club officials received the certificate from the Bashundhara Kings president's office on February 1.



The fan club which began its journey in April 2021 now became the first to receive the recognition of being an official fan club by any football club in the country.



Bashundhara Kings Ultras president Saruare Alam Khan said that they were inspired by the concept of different fan clubs in South Asia and other regions. Pointing at East Bengal Ultras, the Mariners (the fan club of Mohun Bagan), he said they would be trying to establish their fan club as one of the best in the South Asian region.



