Sri Lankan selectors await invitation for picking squads for NZ tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) national selectors are awaiting an invitation to select red and white ball teams for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand where two Test matches and three ODIs and three T-20I are to be played.



"We have not yet sent them the invitation to meet and select the team", one of the sources confirmed. "Hopefully, we hope to select the players after the completion of the 2nd unofficial 4-day Test against the visiting England Lions", the source added.



"We are awaiting the sports ministry's advice on the selection committee. If no change in the committee is notified the same selectors will pick the players. Even if the selectors are changed at a later date, they (new selectors) will have the liberty to make the changes", the source also clarified.



