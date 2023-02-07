Taskin given rest for become fit for England series

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed won't play any further part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in order to become fully fit for the upcoming white-ball series against world champions England.

Taskin who was part of Dhaka Dominators in this BPL suffered a hamstring injury during his side's game against Rangpur Riders on January 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.



After bowling three wicket-less overs for 14 runs, he was forced to leave the ground. Later, he was not part of Dhaka's match in the next two matches as advised by the Bangladesh team management. Since their hope to move to the last four stages of BPL had already been ended, Dhaka indeed needed not Taskin badly.



However, as per the advice of the BCB medical team, Taskin was given rest for two weeks for the injury. According to BCB doctors, only rest is enough to recover from this type of injury.

"Taskin was given rest for two weeks to recover from the hamstring injury. The injury is not serious through. He will not play the rest of the matches in BPL for his side," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said. "He will start training after some days. We think there is no problem for him to play the upcoming England series."



England which are the world champions for one-day and T20 cricket simultaneously will play three ODIs and three T20s against Bangladesh in March.



Taskin's team Dhaka Dominators though fared badly in the ongoing BPL, Taskin continued his rich vein of form and further established himself as the best bowler in the country. He had taken 10 wickets in nine matches this season but what was a standout was that his economy rate was only 6.02 which meant, the batters found it tough to deal with it even on this batting-friendly wicket.



His best performance came against Khulna Tigers when he claimed four wickets for nine runs and helped Dhaka win the game by 24 runs, defending just 108 runs. BSS

