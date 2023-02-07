DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed, while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Monday amid volatility.



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, lost 5.18 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,280 points. However, DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 0.80 points or 0.05 per cent to 1,369.The DS30, the blue-chip index, also gained 2.53 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 2,228.



The DSE turnover declined to Tk 580 crore, from the turnover of Tk 752 crore on Sunday.



Of the issues traded, 21 advanced, 152 declined, and 165 did not see any price movement.



Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has come to the top of trading in DSE. On Monday the company's shares of Tk 55.19 crore were traded.



Genex Infosys is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 53.47 crore.



Shinepukur Ceramics has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 41 crore.



Other companies in the top list of transactions include Sea Pearl Hotel, Orion Pharma, Olympic Industries, Eastern Housing, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food and Bashundhara Paper Mills Ltd.



The closing price of Sonali Ash on Sunday was Tk 403.70 on the Sunday. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 431.30. The share price of the company increased by Tk 27.60 or 6.83 per cent. Other top gainers on the DSE include Sonali Hotels 4.01 per cent, Monospool Paper 3.80 per cent, Northern Islami Insurance 2.99 per cent, Shinepukur Ceramics 2.98 per cent, Beacon Pharma 2.51 per cent, Orion Infusion 2. 51 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 2.41 per cent, Gemini Sea Food 1.86 per cent and Samata Leather Complex Limited 1.75 per cent.



Oimex Electrode Limited's share price has fallen the most on this day. This information is known from DSE sources.



The closing price of Oimex Electrode Limited was Tk 18.30 on Sunday. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 16.10. The share price of the company fell by Tk 2.20 or 12.02 per cent.



Other top losers on DSE include Pragati Life Insurance 6.82 per cent, Reliance Insurance 4.54 per cent, Popular Life Insurance 3.92 per cent, BD Thai Food 3.17 per cent, Howell Textiles 3.02 per cent, Sonali Life Insurance by 2.97 per cent, Pioneer Insurance by 2.94 per cent, Green Delta Insurance by 2.74 per cent and Pragati Insurance Limited by 2.64 per cent.



The overall CSE index decreased 4 point to 1328. It was 1332 on Sunday. At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 7.3 crore were traded in CSE. Shares and units of 147 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the share and unit prices of 21 companies increased, 64 decreased and 62 remained unchanged.

