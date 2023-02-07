Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu

Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi underscored the need for increasing the usage of digital method competently to boost revenue collection.

"We've gained successes in collecting revenues since the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been efficiently performing its duties. But, in order to increase revenue collection further, there is a need to enhance the use of digital method with honesty and competently," he said.

The Commerce Minister was addressing a seminar titled "The role of VAT in national development: Present and future" as chief guest on the opening day of the two-day Revenue Conference-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated this event organized by NBR.

Noting that the role of NBR is huge towards development of the country, Tipu said Bangladesh was able to build such mega structure like Padma Multipurpose Bridge with its own resources throwing challenge before the whole world. "This has brightened further the image of Bangladesh,"

Mentioning that Bangladesh economy is now strong enough, he said that the country is expected to graduate from LDCs by 2026. "We're moving ahead towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' as well. So, we'll have to utilize more the digital method in realizing VAT and tax,"

The Commerce Minister has called upon the tax officials to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism and integrity to further expand the tax net.

Presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, FICCI president and Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ejaz Bijoy and former NBR member Syed Golam Kibria spoke on the occasion.

NBR commissioners Syed Mushfiqur Rahman and Shawkat Ali Sadi jointly presented the key-note paper in the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility
Oil prices edge higher as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook
Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu
Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds
Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed
Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries
bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft