

Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu



"We've gained successes in collecting revenues since the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been efficiently performing its duties. But, in order to increase revenue collection further, there is a need to enhance the use of digital method with honesty and competently," he said.



The Commerce Minister was addressing a seminar titled "The role of VAT in national development: Present and future" as chief guest on the opening day of the two-day Revenue Conference-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital Sunday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated this event organized by NBR.



Noting that the role of NBR is huge towards development of the country, Tipu said Bangladesh was able to build such mega structure like Padma Multipurpose Bridge with its own resources throwing challenge before the whole world. "This has brightened further the image of Bangladesh,"



Mentioning that Bangladesh economy is now strong enough, he said that the country is expected to graduate from LDCs by 2026. "We're moving ahead towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' as well. So, we'll have to utilize more the digital method in realizing VAT and tax,"



The Commerce Minister has called upon the tax officials to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism and integrity to further expand the tax net.



Presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, FICCI president and Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ejaz Bijoy and former NBR member Syed Golam Kibria spoke on the occasion.



NBR commissioners Syed Mushfiqur Rahman and Shawkat Ali Sadi jointly presented the key-note paper in the seminar.



