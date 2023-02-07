

Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels



The Queen Mathilde is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocates in the world. As a part of her visit in Bangladesh, she went to witness the progress made by Fakir Apparels Ltd. as an exceptional garment manufacturing company throughout the globe operating in Bangladesh.



On behalf of Fakir Apparels Ltd. Fakir Maniruzzaman, Managing Director; Fakir Nafizuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director; Monjarin Zaman, Director and Fakir Rafsanuzzaman, Director; Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bakhtiar Uddin Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Fakir Apparels accompanied the queen of Belgium Mathilde Marie Christine Ghislaine during her visit in Fakir Apparels Ltd, says a company press release.



World class working environment & SDG compliance of the factory draws the Queen's attention which made this visit a reality. Fakir Apparels Ltd. is the world-renowned garment manufacturer that put Bangladesh on the map. They have shifted 15% of their energy usage to renewable energy and another 15% of their products is recycled materials. By 2030, Fakir Apparels wishes to shift 100% of their energy dependency to renewable sources and 100% recycled materials. They have already implemented zero climate impact dyeing process and water efficiency in its operations.



In accordance with SDG 5 Gender Equality, Fakir Apparels has implemented an employee ratio of 55:50 for men to women employee ratio. They are also aligned with SDG 4 Quality Education to ensure career progression programs for their employees. Fakir Apparels offers facilities likes regular mental health awareness campaigns, planned sessions with mental health counselors and interactive activities for their staff.



The company ensures maximum safety and security to diligent workforce. Providing biodegradable Sanitary Napkins (SW), 112 days fully paid maternity leave and special breastfeeding area for mothers, and other such benefits to support female health and child safety. The high officials of Fakir Apparels presented the whole scenario in front of the Queen and the queen was quite astonished to see this sort of effort by Fakir Apperals Ltd.



Fakir Nafizuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of Fakir Apparels Ltd., said, "We are very excited and honored that the Queen herself has visited our factory. This has allowed us to showcase our strengths as a garments factory in Bangladesh. We will continue this effort to create a world-class working environment in the company."



Monjarin Zaman, Director of Fakir Apparels Ltd., said, "This was a great opportunity for Fakir Apparels Ltd. to showcase the progress that we have made so far in front of Her Majesty . We hope that the name of our country's clothing sector will shine brighter on the map."



