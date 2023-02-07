Video
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

The Global apparel export growth is expected to dip in 2023 in line with the global slowdown followed by a rebound thereafter as the economic outlook for the major apparel markets is expected to remain subdued in the short run Bangladesh apparel export is expected to reach $56 billion by the end of 2026 with a CAGR growth rate of 5.3 percent driven by expansion in the man-made fiber (MMF) segment, apparel order shift from China and market diversification, as per research by CAL Bangladesh, reports rmgBangladesh on Feb 5.

The Global apparel export growth is expected to dip in 2023 in line with the global slowdown followed by a rebound thereafter as the economic outlook for the major apparel markets is expected to remain subdued in the short run.

According to the report titled Bangladesh Apparel Sector - "Rags First But Riches to Follow", a slowdown in the major apparel markets will weigh down local apparel exports in 2023. Inflation will push wage rates higher, squeezing margins.

Moreover, production costs will increase due to a gas tariff hike while energy shortage will hamper productivity. However, apparel export of Bangladesh has been comparatively resilient during global economic downturns, the research said.

In addition, a decline in cotton prices stemming from waning global cotton consumption to help ease price pressures and a steep correction in the freight rates will help reduce raw material import costs.

Apparel exporters with higher exposure to European markets will experience a significant dip in revenue than those with higher exposure to the US markets as Europe proved weaker in averting the Ukraine war shocks, CAL research stated.

Companies with high fixed-cost structures will experience a substantial reduction in their bottom line and companies with high debt exposure and high inventory, given a sharp decline in cotton price, will struggle in 2023, the report added.

With dominance in cotton-based apparel, Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on man-made fibre (MMF) to ride on a stronger global growth outlook. Migration of global fashion retailers' order from China will drive export market share expansion for Bangladesh apparel.

CAL expects Bangladesh's export market share in major non-traditional markets to increase to 10 percent in 2026 from the existing share of 8 percent. Also, moving up the value chain through a gradual shift toward higher-margin products will facilitate enhanced top-line growth.

What does this mean for companies operating in the sector?
Companies investing in MMF segment are likely to witness faster growth. Also, companies expanding their portfolios with higher-margin product categories will perform better mid-term. Companies expanding into non-traditional markets will consolidate market share, foresee CAL analysts.


