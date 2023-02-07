

RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds



The Global apparel export growth is expected to dip in 2023 in line with the global slowdown followed by a rebound thereafter as the economic outlook for the major apparel markets is expected to remain subdued in the short run.



According to the report titled Bangladesh Apparel Sector - "Rags First But Riches to Follow", a slowdown in the major apparel markets will weigh down local apparel exports in 2023. Inflation will push wage rates higher, squeezing margins.



Moreover, production costs will increase due to a gas tariff hike while energy shortage will hamper productivity. However, apparel export of Bangladesh has been comparatively resilient during global economic downturns, the research said.



In addition, a decline in cotton prices stemming from waning global cotton consumption to help ease price pressures and a steep correction in the freight rates will help reduce raw material import costs.



Apparel exporters with higher exposure to European markets will experience a significant dip in revenue than those with higher exposure to the US markets as Europe proved weaker in averting the Ukraine war shocks, CAL research stated.



Companies with high fixed-cost structures will experience a substantial reduction in their bottom line and companies with high debt exposure and high inventory, given a sharp decline in cotton price, will struggle in 2023, the report added.



With dominance in cotton-based apparel, Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on man-made fibre (MMF) to ride on a stronger global growth outlook. Migration of global fashion retailers' order from China will drive export market share expansion for Bangladesh apparel.



CAL expects Bangladesh's export market share in major non-traditional markets to increase to 10 percent in 2026 from the existing share of 8 percent. Also, moving up the value chain through a gradual shift toward higher-margin products will facilitate enhanced top-line growth.



What does this mean for companies operating in the sector?

Companies investing in MMF segment are likely to witness faster growth. Also, companies expanding their portfolios with higher-margin product categories will perform better mid-term. Companies expanding into non-traditional markets will consolidate market share, foresee CAL analysts.

