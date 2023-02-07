Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6: Traders have threatened to launch a nationwide protest if the government imposes a fresh wave of taxes to fulfil International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions and demanded that the government instead cut salaries of army generals, judges and parliamentarians.



Talking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, representatives of the Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran (Central Organisation of Traders) of Pakistan said they would launch a protest movement across the country from Feb 13 if new taxes were introduced.



The organisation's leaders warned the rulers that the country's economic situation had left no room for burdening the general public and the trading community with more duties.



They expressed dismay that the state of the economy of a nuclear country was in dire straits and the situation was worsening with each passing day, and said that the public should not suffer because of the "flaws or crimes committed by the leaders of this country".



"Our reaction will be severe if more taxes worth billions of rupees were imposed, as being reported in the media," Kashif Chaudhry, the organisation's president, said, asking the stakeholders, including the ruling elites, to make "sane decisions" if they want to improve the economy.



Calling for a reduction in expenses incurred on the president, prime minister, legislators, judges, army officers and bureaucrats should be reduced, Mr Chaudhry said the government should cut all "non-productive expenditures" immediately by half. Dawn

