Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6: Traders have threatened to launch a nationwide protest if the government imposes a fresh wave of taxes to fulfil International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions and demanded that the government instead cut salaries of army generals, judges and parliamentarians.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, representatives of the Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran (Central Organisation of Traders) of Pakistan said they would launch a protest movement across the country from Feb 13 if new taxes were introduced.

The organisation's leaders warned the rulers that the country's economic situation had left no room for burdening the general public and the trading community with more duties.

They expressed dismay that the state of the economy of a nuclear country was in dire straits and the situation was worsening with each passing day, and said that the public should not suffer because of the "flaws or crimes committed by the leaders of this country".

"Our reaction will be severe if more taxes worth billions of rupees were imposed, as being reported in the media," Kashif Chaudhry, the organisation's president, said, asking the stakeholders, including the ruling elites, to make "sane decisions" if they want to improve the economy.

Calling for a reduction in expenses incurred on the president, prime minister, legislators, judges, army officers and bureaucrats should be reduced, Mr Chaudhry said the government should cut all "non-productive expenditures" immediately by half.     Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility
Oil prices edge higher as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook
Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu
Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds
Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed
Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries
bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft