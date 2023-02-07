Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

HONG KONG, Feb 6: Markets mostly fell Monday and the dollar held gains after a forecast-busting US jobs report fanned expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Adding to the downbeat mood were geopolitical concerns after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had floated across the country for days.

The rally enjoyed through January has come to a halt this month as investors contemplate an extended period of high borrowing costs aimed at bringing inflation down from multi-decade highs.

A softer tone from the Fed regarding its monetary tightening campaign had allowed market participants to entertain the possibility of a pause, or even a cut, later in the year.

But that optimism was dealt a heavy blow Friday by data showing more than half a million new jobs were created in the United States last month, nearly double the December figure and far more than the 188,000 expected.

Government figures also showed unemployment fell to the lowest level since 1969. The reading showed the world's biggest economy remained strong despite almost a year of rate hikes and soaring prices, indicating the Fed still had plenty of work to do to rein in inflation.

"We are concerned that on the back of this kind of jobs report, it definitely holds the Fed to a higher-for-longer path," said Lisa Erickson at US Bank Wealth Management.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatility
Oil prices edge higher as IEA's Birol talks up China demand outlook
Enhancing digital method vital to boost revenue collection: Tipu
Belgium Queen Mathilde visits Fakir Apparels
RMG export to reach $56b by 2026 as the economy rebounds
Pak traders threaten protests if new taxes imposed
Global markets take a hit as US jobs fan rate worries
bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring


Latest News
Leading Canadian museum reviewing submission on ’71 genocide for display
Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Every country should have data protection act: Anisul
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship: Bangladesh need a draw against Bhutan to make final
Belgian Queen Mathilde lauds progress of RMG industry
DU suspends two more students
Three held with drugs in Cumilla
BB relaxes rule of storing audited financial report for CMSMEs
51 more Rohingya families shifted to Kutupalang transit camp
Most Read News
Imranur, Shirin to represent Bangladesh in Asian Indoor Athletics
Turkey quake aftershocks to continue for days, possibly months: Expert
Khaleda doesn’t sign any bond to quit politics: Law Minister
Bangladesh population 16.98 crore
Didn’t make any comment on Hero Alam, Quader says
3 killed as truck hits human hauler in Natore
3 DU students arrested, sent to jail on charge of mugging
Moslem Uddin's death is great loss for AL: PM tells JS
HC orders to remove posters, wall writings from flyovers in Dhaka
Belgium Queen Mathilde in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft