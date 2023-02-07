bKash offers 5pc to 30pc instant cash back during spring

This spring, customers can enjoy instant cash back ranging from 5% to 30% on bKash payment while shopping for their loved ones. The offer is available at more than 1,600 outlets, e-commerce, and f-commerce platforms across the country. A customer can get maximum of BDT 400 cash back on online and offline payment during the campaign period of 5th to 21st February, 2023, says a press release.



A customer can avail maximum of BDT 200 cash back a day - BDT 100 on offline and BDT 100 on online payment. Customers will get this exciting offer at well-known restaurants, apparel, footwear, and accessories outlets, and at online platforms for essential products and services.



Customers can visit https://www.bkash.com/campaign/boshonto-offer and https://www.bkash. com/campaign/boshonto-online-cashback to learn more about the offers and list of outlets.



To make payment through bKash app, a customer needs to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or scan QR code directly at merchant points. Similarly, payment can be made with bKash account number, OTP and bKash PIN using bKash payment gateway on the online platforms. Customers can also pay by dialing USSD code *247#.



