

Guardian Life to bring RMG workers under group insurance coverage



Sheikh Rakibul Karim , FCA, Acting Chief Executive Officer of GLIL and Mr.Roger Hubert, Managing Director of RMG Sustainability Council signed this agreement on behalf of their company recently, says a press release.



Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP and Head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, AVP and Head of Group Service; Dr. Zubair Ahmed, EVP and Head of Claims; Md. Abu Hanif, AVP and Team Leader - Group Business; Ahmed Shafiul Huq, Business Development Manager, Jinat Ferdousi, AVP from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Roger Hubert, Managing Director; Palash Kumar Paul, Electrical Safety Engineer; Kaniz Fatema Labony, Head of Human Resources; Fahema Sultana, Executive - Human Resources, Farzana Rahman, Officer-Human Resources; Mohammad Ripon Mia, Compensations and Benefits Specialist From RMG Sustainability Council were present in the signing ceremony.

