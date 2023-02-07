Video
Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, 9:36 AM
Guardian Life to bring RMG workers under group insurance coverage

Published : Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Desk

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd (GLIL) and RMG Sustainability Council have signed Group insurance agreement. Under this agreement, all the employees and their dependents of RMG Sustainability Council will enjoy Group Insurance benefits.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim , FCA, Acting Chief Executive Officer of GLIL and Mr.Roger Hubert, Managing Director of  RMG Sustainability Council signed this agreement on behalf of their company recently, says a press release.

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP and Head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, AVP and Head of Group Service; Dr. Zubair Ahmed, EVP and Head of Claims; Md. Abu Hanif, AVP and Team Leader - Group Business; Ahmed Shafiul Huq, Business Development Manager, Jinat Ferdousi, AVP from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Roger Hubert, Managing Director; Palash Kumar Paul,  Electrical Safety Engineer; Kaniz Fatema Labony, Head of Human Resources; Fahema Sultana, Executive - Human Resources, Farzana Rahman, Officer-Human Resources; Mohammad Ripon Mia, Compensations and Benefits Specialist From RMG Sustainability Council were present in the signing ceremony.


