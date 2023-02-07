

MG BD launches maiden service campaign for clients



Abdullah Al Farook, the first customer of MG Bangladesh was present at the ceremony as the chief guest, says a press release.

Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director Rancon British Motors Ltd and Mashnoor Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Rancon British Motors Ltd were also present along with other senior officials of Rancon.



During the ceremony, Mazharul Islam Mukul, head of aftersales service, MG said, "We are committed to provide the country's best aftersales service, and will expand our services nationwide in near future."



To register in the service campaign, MG-owners have to call the aftersales hotline of 09617213213.

In this campaign, a customer will be able to enjoy vehicle-related different services including computerised scanning of the entire car.



